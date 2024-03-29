Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police has apprehended four individuals accused of assaulting a family in front of Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Hyderabad Police, on March 26, came across one undated video clip on social media in which it was seen that a person, his wife and an infant child were being assaulted and abused in front of the Makkah Masjid by some youths.

Based on the video clip and on the petition of one Mohammed Khaleel, the sub-inspector of police at Charminar Police Station, registered a suo moto case under sections 323, 504, 295-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Four special teams were formed to nab the accused.

The Charminar police initially apprehended one of the accused in the early hours of Friday. The accused was apprehended as Shaik Ayan (19). Following his lead, the police further apprehended Syed Firdous (19), Mohammed Shabaz (19) and Mohammed Farhan Ahmed (19), police said.

The police further recovered two mobile phones from two of the accused, which contained the viral video clip. The four accused were produced before the court on Friday.

The arrest was made by Inspector Chandra Sekhar, Sub Inspector B Bhasker Rao and the staff of Charminar Police Station under the supervision of P Sai Chaitanya, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone Hyderabad and P Chandra Sekhar, the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad's Charminar Division. (ANI)

