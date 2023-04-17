The weather in Hyderabad changed suddenly on Monday evening as rain with gusty winds lashed areas such as Bashirbagh, Nampally, Kothi and others. Heavy rainfall along with hailstorm was experienced in in Telangana High Court Area and old city area. Hailstorm was also experienced in surrounding areas of Lakdikapool, Khairatabad, Begambazar, Sultanbazar and Mehdipatnam. Netizens took to twitter to share photos and videos of Hyderabad Rains. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

Hyderabad Rains

Downpour in #Charminar area, not of simple rain but hailstone... this has been the pattern this season in #Hyderabad #Telangana ... when it rains, it rains ice pellets !! With most vendors outdoors in #OldCity shopping areas, it is chaotic #HailstormInHyderabad @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/3lwSNmEFzh — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) April 17, 2023

Hailstorm in Hyderabad

#HyderabadRains : Both locals and visitors were taken aback by the sudden hailstorm rains that fell in the Old City area today🌧️☔#Hyderabad #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/M3xSXzKtus — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) April 17, 2023

