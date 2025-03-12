Tension erupted at Osmania University after students of the New Godavari Hostel allegedly found a razor blade in their curry. Carrying the food container as evidence, they staged a protest on the university’s main road last night, March 11, accusing authorities of negligence. Viral pictures show a plate of rice and curry with a visible blade, while videos capture students sitting in protest with the tainted meal placed before them. Reportedly, in response, the university has formed a committee to investigate the matter. Further action is expected based on the inquiry’s findings. Hyderabad: Cockroach Infestation, Rotten Vegetables and Expired Products Found at 2 Restaurants During Inspection by Food Safety Task Force (See Pics and Videos).

Razor Blade in Curry: Osmania University Students Protest

Razor Blade Found in Curry#Hyderabad Osmania University Students Protest Carrying the curry vessel and plate as evidence, students at New Godavari Hostel protested the razor blade found in their dinner. Sat on university’s main road accusing the institution of playing with… pic.twitter.com/bdSiXvjIx9 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 12, 2025

