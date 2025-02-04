During an inspection by the Telangana Food Safety Task Force, severe hygiene violations were uncovered at two restaurants in Hyderabad. At Indian Darbar in Narayanaguda, officials found a cockroach infestation, improperly stored food and expired products, including deteriorated vegetables like tomatoes and green chillies. The kitchen staff were not adhering to proper hygiene practices, with uncovered boiled eggs found near drainage areas and food items lacking proper labelling for preparation and expiry dates. Similarly, at Hotel Ashoka in Lakdikapul, a cockroach infestation and rusty vessels were discovered, along with rotten brinjal and cauliflower. The use of synthetic food colourants and the absence of pest control documentation were also noted, leading to the disposal of unsafe items. Both restaurants were cited for several violations, including improper storage and lack of health certificates for staff, with expired items like masala powder and hazelnut syrup removed. Hyderabad: Biryani, Grilled Chicken Ordered Online From Aroma Restaurant Cause Food Poisoning, 3 Youths Land in Hospital After Eating Food in Badangpet.

Indian Darbar Restaurant: Cockroach Infestation and Rotten Vegetables Found During Inspection

Task force team has conducted inspections in Narayanaguda area on 03.02.2025. 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗡𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮 * Food handlers were found without aprons in kitchen area. * Boiled eggs were found placed near drains without any covering.

Hotel Ashoka: Cockroach Infestation and Expired Products Discovered in Hyderabad

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗔𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗸𝗮, 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹 03.02.2025 * Kitchen walls and floor were found to be untidy. Foul smell observed. * Cockroach infestation was observed in the kitchen. * Vessels in kitchen and refrigerator were found to be rusty. * Synthetic food colours was

