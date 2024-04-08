A 21-year-old murder-accused man was killed in revenge in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, April 8, and the killers posted a selfie video on Instagram. The slain victim was identified as Tejas alias Sidhu, who is an accused in a murder case involving the death of Tarun and was the friend of the alleged killers. Tejas was released from jail two months ago. On Sunday night, Tejas consumed alcohol with three of his friends at his house in Pragathi Nagar. At 3:30 AM, when he was standing in front of the Bathukamma ghat, around 20 individuals who were friends of Tarun reached the spot and allegedly stabbed Tejas to death with knives. Hyderabad Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Treasure Hunter Kills 11 People in Three States in Past Four Years, Dupes Them of Money and Property; Arrested.

Gang Stabs Man to Death

