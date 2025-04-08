A tragic road accident in Miyapur, Hyderabad claimed the life of a traffic constable and left two others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into a traffic post on Tuesday, April 8. The incident occurred near Miyapur Metro Station at pillar no. 600, when the driver of the lorry, identified as K Srinivas (35), lost control and collided with a bike before striking the traffic umbrella. The impact of the collision sent the umbrella flying, injuring three traffic police officers: Simhachalam HG 1093, who suffered severe head injuries; Rajavardhan PC 5134, with a fractured shoulder; and Vikender PC 5134, with minor injuries. All three officers were initially rushed to Srikara Hospital, later being transferred to AIG Hospital for specialised care. Unfortunately, Simhachalam succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Telangana Road Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Others Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Lorry on Warangal-Hyderabad Highway; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Traffic Cop Killed in Lorry Crash in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad : A Traffic Constable died, while two other #TrafficPolice injured, after a #Speeding lorry rammed into the Traffic Umbrella in #Miyapur A lorry (bearing no. AP 15Y 4069) driven by K Srinivas (35) in high speed, rash and negligent manner rammed into a bike and… pic.twitter.com/xzKfHfvqcp — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 8, 2025

