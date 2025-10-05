A woman has accused a Blinkit delivery agent of touching her inappropriately during a delivery, sharing a video of the incident on X. In her post, she wrote, “He tried to touch me inappropriately, I tried to cover my chest with the parcel so that he won’t touch my chest again!” The woman claimed the delivery agent asked for her address again before misbehaving and alleged that Blinkit was initially reluctant to act until she provided proof. The company later terminated the delivery agent’s contract after reviewing the evidence. The woman said she didn’t file an FIR to avoid family issues. The viral video shows the man handing over a parcel and returning change, after which the woman shields herself with the package. Mumbai Police responded to her post, asking her to share contact details via DM for further assistance. Mumbai: Female Cop Durga Kharde Misbehaves With Complainants Inside VP Road Police Station, Flings Nameplate; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Accuses Blinkit Delivery Driver Of Touching Her Inappropriately

Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We’re truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support. ~ZR… — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) October 4, 2025

Mumbai Police Reacts To Viral Video

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 4, 2025

