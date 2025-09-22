A video has surfaced on social media, showing a Mumbai Police sub-inspector (PSI) misbehaving with complainants and throwing her pocket nameplate towards them inside Girgaon's VP Road police station. Soon after the video went viral on social media, a probe was launched into the incident. In the video, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Durga Kharde can be seen allegedly losing her temper inside the station. According to the complainant, officers on duty initially refused to register her FIR. When a man accompanying her began filming the exchange, PSI Kharde reportedly grew furious. In anger, she removed her nameplate from her uniform and flung it toward the complainant. Though it narrowly missed, witnesses said it could have caused a serious eye injury. Mumbai: 2 Men Posing As Cops Caught Collecting Donations Near Nahar Amrit Shakti in Chandivali, Video Surfaces.

Mumbai Police PSI Misbehaves With Complainants

A tense incident unfolded at Mumbai’s V.P. Road Police Station when PSI Durga Kharde allegedly lost her composure during a complaint process. A woman had visited the station to file a cheating complaint, claiming officers refused to register her FIR. When a young man accompanying… pic.twitter.com/eOuCvdbIaK — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 22, 2025

Video Shows Female Cop Durga Kharde Losing Temper Inside Police Station

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUMBAI TV (@mumbai_tv)

Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUMBAI TV (@mumbai_tv)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

