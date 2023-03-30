On the occasion of Ram Navami, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been sitting on a two-day-long sit-in to protest against the Central government, said, "Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on". She specifically mentioned those who are taking out the Ram Navami procession. She also said that there should be no violence. "BJP leaders are saying they will move with swords and knives during the procession. I say criminal offence is an offence," she added. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sings Bengali Song On Second Day of Protest Against Central Government (Watch Video).

Ram Navami Procession Should Be Done Peacefully

I want to request those who are taking out #RamNavmi procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don't try to create violence. Don't get provoked. Some BJP leaders are saying they will move with swords and… pic.twitter.com/8Exp7vRX0g — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)