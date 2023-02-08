Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the parliament and also responded to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. While addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi took a poetic dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time). Responding to the same speeches, PM Modi said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain." President Droupadi Murmu Enhanced Pride of Tribal Community, Says PM Narendra Modi During Discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

