Prime Minister Narendra Modi today replied to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. While thanking the head of the state, PM Modi said that the President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. "Today, after several years of independence, there is sense of pride in the tribal community and increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House is grateful to her for this," said Prime Minister in Lok Sabha. PM Narendra Modi Visited Bageshwar Dham and Met Dhirendra Shastri? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Fake Video on Prime Minister.

‘President Enhanced Pride of Tribal Community’, Says PM Modi

The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is sense of pride in the tribal community and increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House is grateful to her for this: PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/SYNrUKoQnO — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)