On Monday, a MIG 21 aircraft from the Indian Air Force crashed close to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The plane's pilot was able to make an unharmed escape, though two civilian women died and a man was injured in the incident. According to reports, the pilot is unharmed, and an army helicopter has arrived at the scene of the crash to provide assistance. Initial reports indicated that Suratgarh was the location of the aircraft's takeoff. IAF Jet Crash: Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur (Watch Video).

IAF MiG-21 Aircraft Crash Video

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. Two civilian women died and a man was injured in the incident, the pilot sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/z4BZBsECVV — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

