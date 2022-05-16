The Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced. The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.

