New Delhi, January 26: The Republic Day Parade is being held at Kartavya Path in Delhi today, January 26, to celebrate India's 74th Republic Day. The Republic Day Parade 2023 will present a glimpse into India's geographical and rich cultural diversity, historical heritage and military might. DD Bharti is set to use sign language for interpretation of Republic Day Parade live streaming. To watch the Republic Day Parade 2023 live streaming with sign language interpretation on DD Bharti's YouTube channel, scroll down. The Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path comprises a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces, tableaux display by the states and Central ministries, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past. Republic Day 2023: From Preamble to Its Adoption, All You Need To Know About the Constitution of India on the Day That Celebrates Its Enactment.

