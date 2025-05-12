The Indian military has revealed evidence of Pakistan’s use of Chinese-made weaponry in a recent cross-border attack. On Monday officials displayed debris from a suspected PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was reportedly launched by Pakistani forces. In addition to the missile wreckage, the military also showcased remains of two Chinese-manufactured drones, YIHA and Songar, that were intercepted and destroyed by Indian forces during the confrontation. The use of Chinese-origin equipment by Pakistan has raised serious security concerns. Defence analysts say it points to deepening military cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing, particularly in advanced drone and missile technology. Authorities have stated that a detailed investigation is underway, and findings will be shared with international defence partners. Operation Sindoor Media Briefing Today, May 12, Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast As DGMOs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force Give Update on India's Actions Against Terror Outfits in Pakistan.

Chinese-Origin Missiles and Drones Destroyed by India

VIDEO | Special Defence Briefing on India-Pakistan military action: DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "... Some of the results achieved in encountering the enemy threat vectors over the last week are now being shown on the screen. PL-15 missile, which is of Chinese… pic.twitter.com/HdtBDM6snu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2025

