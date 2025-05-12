Top officials of the Indian Armed Forces - Army, Navy and Air Force- will address the media today, May 12, at 2:30 PM on Operation Sindoor. The Director General of Military Operations of All Three Services will attend the media briefing, which will be held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The high-level media briefing is expected to cover the latest developments of Operation Sindoor, as the DGMOs are likely to share India's actions against terror outfits in Pakistan. More details are expected to be revealed during the official briefing live streaming by PIB here. Watch the live streaming of the media briefing on Operation Sindoor below. Operation Sindoor Update: ‘Pakistan Army Lost 35–40 Personnel in Indian Precision Strikes’, DGMO Rajiv Ghai Says in Special Briefing.

Watch Special Press Briefing on Operation Sindoor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)