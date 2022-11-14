On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital. In a post, the police said that necessary traffic arrangements have been made in view of India International Trade Fair 2022. The fair will be held at Pragati Maidan from November 14th to 27th. "People are advised to plan their travel accordingly," the Delhi traffic police said. It also shared a set of instructions which included routes to avoid and timings of the fair. Frankie The Dino, Famed UN Climate Activist, Warns World Leaders About Extinction Threat at COP 27 Summit (Watch Video).

Traffic Advisory In view of the India International Trade Fair, 2022 at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November, necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Dxu1Q8QOMO — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 13, 2022

