A viral video shows a man dressed as a dinosaur and talk about climate change. In the 1-minute 37-second video clip, Frankie The Dinosaur, the famed climate activist of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) can be seen dressed as a dinosaur and creating awareness about climate change. Frankie The Dinosaur was speaking at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference where he said "how we need to act, well, NOW!." In the video, Frankie The Dinosaur is seen warning people about climate extinction as he goes about wearing a placard that reads, "Dont Choose Extinction." COP 27 Summit: President Joe Biden Says United States Will Meet Its Emission Targets by 2030 (Watch Video).

Frankie the Dino Says Dont Choose Extinction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)