The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Dhirender Shastri’s Shree Hanumant Katha, scheduled at DDA Ground near Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, from April 26 to April 30. Commuters are advised to avoid the area due to expected congestion. Several roads near the event venue—including the Paschim Vihar West Road and Sai Baba Mandir Road—will remain closed to vehicles. Diversions are in place for routes like Jwala Heri to Nangloi and Janakpuri to Nangloi, with alternate options via Dr Major Ashwini Marg, Rohtak Road, and Meera Bagh-Nilothi Road. A detailed parking plan has also been shared, with designated areas P-1, P-2, and P-3 accessible through multiple routes depending on commuters’ origin points. Authorities recommend planning journeys accordingly and using public transport where possible to avoid delays around the Paschim Vihar area during the five-day event. Delhi: Traffic Disrupted After Drunk Woman Tries To Push DTC Bus, Lies on Road in Mohan Garden; Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Traffic Update

