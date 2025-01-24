Delhi Police intercepted two boys riding a Bullet motorcycle with a modified silencer, creating an ear-splitting noise while riding recklessly on city roads. The duo was stopped for their unsafe behaviour, which also included riding without helmets. One of the boys reportedly claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel during the interaction. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the bike was being ridden without a valid license. The police impounded the motorcycle and imposed a fine of INR 20,000 on the man. The charges included misbehaviour, dangerous driving, riding without a helmet, using a modified silencer, and driving without proper documentation. Republic Day 2025: Full Dress Rehearsal for R-Day Parade To Take Place on January 23, Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Routes To Avoid.

Amanatullah Khan’s ‘Son’ Accused of Misbehaving With Delhi Police Officer

