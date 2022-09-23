India issued advisory for its nationals in Canada on Friday to exercise caution and remain vigilant amid increased incidents of hate crimes. The foreign ministry said that MEA High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities & requested probe & appropriate action after a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence & anti-India activities in Canada.

Check Tweet by MEA India:

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canadahttps://t.co/dOrqyY7FgN pic.twitter.com/M0TDfTgvrG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2022

