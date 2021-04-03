India reports 89,129 new COVID-19 cases, 44,202 discharges, and 714 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. With this, the total cases mounted to 1,23,92,260 while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241. The active cases stand at 6,58,909 while the death toll has mounted to 1,64,110

Total vaccination: 7,30,54,295

