India Reported 1,52,879 New COVID-19 Cases, 90,584 Discharges, And 839 Deaths In Past 24 Hours:

India reports 1,52,879 new #COVID19 cases, 90,584 discharges, and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,33,58,805 Total recoveries: 1,20,81,443 Active cases: 11,08,087 Death toll: 1,69,275 Total vaccination: 10,15,95,147 pic.twitter.com/fIaVAfpviB — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

