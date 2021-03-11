India reports 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country mounted to 1,12,85,561. The total recoveries now stand at 1,09,38,146 while the death toll has mounted to 1,58,189.

