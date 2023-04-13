In an unfortunate incident, an Army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally in Punjab's Bathinda on Wednesday night. The deceased jawan has been identified as Laghu Raj Shankar. The Indian army said that Laghu was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The army further said that the case allegedly seems to be of attempted suicide. There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday. Bathinda Firing Latest News Update: Four Dead After Shots Fired Inside Military Station in Punjab, Search Operation Underway.

Army Jawan Dies in Bathinda

An Army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally in Punjab's Bathinda last night. The deceased jawan has been identified as Laghu Raj Shankar: Gurdeep Singh, SHO, Bathinda Cantt Police Station (file pic) pic.twitter.com/y94XLFjs57 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

The soldier had returned from leave on April 11. The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide. There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station yesterday: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)