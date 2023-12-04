Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to witness the operational demonstration by Indian Navy in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on Monday, December 4. The Navy Day celebrations will feature a display of the Navy's formidable combat capabilities. Warships, submarines, fighter and trainer aircraft elements and maritime surveillance planes to participate in the demonstration. Navy day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate Operation Trident, the audacious naval attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War. Indian Navy Day 2023: INS Kadmatt Enters Japan for Operational Turnaround, Set to Celebrate Navy Day in Yokosuka.

PM Modi To Witness Demonstration By Navy:

