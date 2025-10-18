An 11-year-old boy died of suffocation, and five members of a family were injured after a fire broke out at their three-story house in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city in the wee hours of Saturday, October 18, news agency PTI reported, citing the police. A blaze erupted around 2.15 am due to a short circuit at the three-story residence of a scrap dealer, said Anil Gupta, the station house officer of the Juni Indore police station. “The flames spread rapidly because of the foam and sponge, enveloping the entire building and filling it with thick black smoke,” Gupta told the news agency. Ujjain Road Accident: 3 Youths Die in Mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghatiya, Informs BJP MLA Satish Malviya (Watch Video).

Teen Dead, 5 of Family Injured in Indore House Fire

News Alert ! 11-year boy killed, five injured as fire breaks out in three-storey house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city: Police. pic.twitter.com/TT9JJBuxdT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

