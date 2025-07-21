In a major relief, road construction has finally begun in the remote village of Khaddi Khurd, following a year-long protest by social media influencer Leela Sahu. Sahu (25) had been highlighting the dire condition of the road connecting Gajri to Bagaiya Tola through videos. Her campaign gained national attention after local BJP MP Rajesh Mishra controversially suggested that pregnant women be shifted to hospitals a week before delivery due to the lack of road access. The village, home to six pregnant women, had been facing a medical emergency risk as ambulances could not reach the area. Amid mounting public pressure and criticism, the district administration has now initiated construction work, with road rollers and JCBs deployed at the site. Sahu posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the start of work, captioning, “Work on the road has started in our village.” 'Delivery Date Batao, Uthwa Lenge': Sidhi BJP MP Rajesh Mishra's Remarks on Road Construction Demand From Pregnant YouTuber Leela Sahu Sparks Row (Watch Videos).

Road Construction in Khaddi Khurd Village Begins After Leela Sahu's Year-Long Protest

