In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, eight pregnant women from Khaddi Khurd village took to social media demanding a basic necessity—a motorable road to the nearest hospital. The village lacks proper road access, forcing expectant mothers to be carried through muddy, uneven terrain during labor. One woman, YouTuber Leela Sahu, who has over 1 lakh followers, had earlier tagged PM Modi and Nitin Gadkari in a viral video asking, “You made all 29 MPs win from MP, can we now get a road?”. She has once again requested BJP MP from Sidhi Rajesh Mishra to complete the road to the nearest hospital. Rajesh Mishra responded controversially, saying women will be “picked up a week before delivery” (delivery date batao, uthwa lenge) and that “helicopters and aeroplanes” are available. He downplayed concerns by asking, “Has such an incident ever happened till date?” His remarks triggered online outrage. Authorities have now promised action, while forest department objections are being blamed for delays. ‘Puri 29 Seat BJP Ko De Di, Ab to Road Banwa Do Modi Ji’: MP Woman’s Plea to PM Narendra Modi for Road Construction in Sidhi Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Pregnant Women in Madhya Pradesh Demand Road to Hospital

BJP MP Responds

“Give us the delivery date, we will pick you up” This is not the language of some goons—this is BJP MP Rajesh Mishra’s reply to a pregnant woman who questioned about the poor condition of roads in her area, which was promised to build during election. BJP is a shameless party! pic.twitter.com/T9oTI9naJe — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) July 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)