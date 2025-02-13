President’s Rule has been imposed in Manipur days after resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, 2025. Manipur has been experiencing severe ethnic violence since May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands being displaced. The imposition of President’s Rule would mean that the state’s governance is temporarily taken over by the central government until a new leadership is established. Manipur CM N Biren Singh Quits, Submits Resignation Letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

President’s Rule in Manipur

President's Rule imposed in Manipur. Official communication shortly. pic.twitter.com/d8pcCHTJuj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

President's Rule imposed in Manipur. Manipur CM N Biren Singh resigned from his post on 9th February. https://t.co/vGEOV0XIrt pic.twitter.com/S9wymA13ki — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

