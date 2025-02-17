Communal tension in Baliyadih village, Jhajha, has put the police administration on high alert. In response, internet services have been suspended for 48 hours to prevent the spread of misinformation and to maintain law and order. Authorities have deployed heavy police forces across all blocks and sensitive areas, including the district headquarters, to ensure peace and avoid any escalation of violence. Efforts are underway to control the situation and provide security to residents as officials monitor developments closely. Earthquake in Bihar: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Siwan After Delhi-NCR.

Communal Tension in Bihar Sparks 48-Hour Internet Ban

Jamui, Bihar: The police administration is on alert following communal tension in Baliyadih Village , Jhajha. Internet services have been shut down for 48 hours. Heavy police deployment has been made across all blocks and sensitive villages, including the district headquarters pic.twitter.com/cJ20OxtrON — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2025

