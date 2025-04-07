In a disturbing incident from Manipur’s Thoubal district, the residence of the BJP Minority Morcha state president Askar Ali was set ablaze by a mob allegedly angered over his support for the new Waqf law. Following the arson, Askar Ali issued a public apology and urged the central government to withdraw the newly introduced Waqf legislation. The incident has sparked concern over rising tensions surrounding the law, which has drawn criticism from various groups. Authorities are investigating the attack, and security has been tightened in the area to prevent further escalation. Manipur: 42 More Firearms Surrendered, 5 Illegal Bunkers Destroyed.

Mob Burns BJP Leader Askar Ali's House for Supporting New Waqf Law

मणिपुर के थोउबल जिले में नए वक्फ कानून का समर्थन करने पर भीड़ ने BJP अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष असकर अली का घर जला दिया। इसके बाद असकर अली ने माफी मांगते हुए केंद्र सरकार से नया वक्फ कानून वापस लेने की अपील की है। pic.twitter.com/YJ9vYwTXtb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 7, 2025

