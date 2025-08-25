Several people across the country faced issues while trying to book tickets for Diwali through the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) website and app. Citizens trying to book train tickets for Diwali 2025 alleged that the IRCTC app and website were not working correctly during the advance reservation period. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user said, "How can i book ticket for diwali from Im trying last 3 days always there was some error occur payment process site not available and transaction fail should we think that i got confirm ticket through agent only." Responding to the X user, IRCTC said that the user will be charged for the booked ticket only, and any amount deducted will be credited back within five to six working days. Another user also claimed an issue with the IRCTC app, stating that the app was not working during peak time for Diwali booking. IRCTC asked the user to share their user ID and mobile number, preferably in Direct Message (DM). Meanwhile, confirming that IRCTC was down, IRCTC said that a "temporary downtime of e-Ticketing system was experienced in the morning of 24/08 and the technical team of CRIS swiftly restored services by 08:25 hours ensuring minimal disruption to passengers." "The root cause of the incident is being detected for taking corrective action and preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the post added. ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’: IRCTC Offers 17-Day Train Trip to Over 30 Places Associated With Lord Rama Starting at INR 1.17 Lakh.

