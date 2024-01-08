As India-Maldives row escalates after three deputy ministers in the island nation made derogatory and remarks against PM Narendra Modi and Indians, The Israel Embassy in India has shared stunning pictures and video of Lakshadweep. "We were in Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow”, Israel Embassy wrote in the caption to the tweet. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of the Lakshadweep Islands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure, it added. Lakshadweep Searches See 3,400% Jump After PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Island’s Stunning Beaches, Says MakeMyTrip.

Israel Embassy Shares Stunning Pictures From Desalination Program in Lakshadweep

We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here… pic.twitter.com/bmfDWdFMEq — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 8, 2024

