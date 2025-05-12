In a boost to bilateral ties, India has extended a USD 50 million financial support to the Maldives by rolling over Treasury Bills through the State Bank of India (SBI) till May 2026. The move comes as part of India’s ongoing commitment to its "Neighbourhood First" policy and Vision SAGAR. The T-bills, initially subscribed by SBI in 2019, were due to mature on May 12, 2025. On the Maldivian government’s request, the tenure has now been extended by another year. According to the Indian High Commission in the Maldives, this reflects India's steady support to its maritime neighbour. India also continues to facilitate essential commodity exports to the Maldives under a special quota. Maldives at Heart of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, Says EAM S Jaishankar (See Pics).

