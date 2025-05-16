The India U19 football team is up against Maldives in the second semi-final of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 on Friday, May 16. The India vs Maldives match is being played at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh and it started at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no India vs Maldives live telecast option available for fans in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But the good news is that an online viewing option is available as fans can watch the India vs Maldives live streaming on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free. SAFF U19 Championship 2025: India Seal Top Spot in Group B With 4–0 Win Over Nepal.

India vs Maldives Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)