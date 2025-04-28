Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went for a short vacation to the Maldives. The Hyderabad camp departed for the scenic destination after winning the match against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Recently, SRH shared a clip on their X handle, where Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and other SRH players were spotted enjoying and playing volleyball. The video has now gone viral on social media. SRH will play their next game in the IPL 2025 against former champions Gujarat Titans on May 2 in Ahmedabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricketers Travel to Maldives For Vacation; Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Other Enjoy Break Amid IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricketers Spotted Playing Volleyball

Beach, volleyball, and more - Team bonding retreat session in full flow 💯🏐 pic.twitter.com/fwlu2baEIj — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 28, 2025

