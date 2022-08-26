Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, August 26 attacked the BJP claiming that he want to bring the Confidence Motion to House to show people that not even one MLA went away and that Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad". Delhi Government Completely Stable, BJP’s 'Operation Lotus' Has Failed, Says AAP.

It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I'd like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away,that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/1vLNyed6jU — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

