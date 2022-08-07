Reacting to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's 'Rape' remark, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that it's a very embarrassing statement. She said, "This is painful, especially to those families & girls who've been victims such of heinous crimes." Devi further said that CM Gehlot has made fun of Nirbhaya. "The law was made by their govt," she added. Two days ago, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had said that due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. "This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," he said.

