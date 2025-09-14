In a shocking incident at Jaipur’s Hingonia Toll Plaza, a toll worker narrowly escaped death after a truck tire suddenly burst, causing a powerful explosion inside the booth. CCTV Video captured the terrifying moment as the blast shattered the glass windows, damaged computers, and sent debris flying across the cabin. The worker, who was seated at his desk operating the computer, was seen scrambling in panic as the booth shook violently. Jodhpur: Dispute Over Paying Toll Tax Turns Violent As Youths Open Fire in Air After Heated Argument With Toll Naka Staff in Rajasthan, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Jaipur Toll Booth Shattered After Truck Tire Bursts

कंप्यूटर पर काम कर रहा था, टोल कर्मी अचानक हुआ हादसा। जयपुर में हिंगोनिया टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रक का टायर फटने के बाद हुआ जोरदार विस्फोट| धमाके से बूथ के शीशे कम्प्यूटर हुए चकनाचूर... बाल-बाल बचा टोलकर्मी बेचारा | pic.twitter.com/bSPVosjK86 — Ritik Yadav (@Ritik_Yadav_023) September 14, 2025

Worker Survives Jaipur Toll Booth Blast Scare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

