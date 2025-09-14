In a chilling case from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend brutally murdered her 75-year-old grandmother after being caught having sex. The accused, identified as Pallavi, was with her boyfriend Deepak late at night when her grandmother, Parama Devi, entered the room after hearing noises and found them together on a cot. Fearing exposure, Pallavi and Deepak allegedly struck the elderly woman on the head with a grinding stone, killing her instantly. In an attempt to mislead the family, Pallavi raised false alarms of a “thief,” prompting her father to file a case against unknown persons. However, police investigations uncovered the truth. Pallavi has been arrested, while Deepak, who assured her of lifelong support, fled after the murder and remains on the run, declared wanted by police. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Kills Sex Worker by Striking Her Head With Bricks in UP for Victim's Jewellery, Later Dumps Her Body in Roadside Drain; Arrested.

आधी रात बॉयफ्रेंड संग सेक्स करते दादी ने देखा.. तो पौती ने युवक संग मिलकर जान ले ली.. अब अरेस्ट, प्रेमी वांटेड UP क़े जालौन मे 75 वर्ष की परमा देवी की सिल का बट्टा मारकर हुई हत्या क़े मामले मे उसकी पोती पल्लवी (21) अरेस्ट हुई है। दरअसल आधी रात पल्लवी अपने बॉयफ्रेंड दीपक संग… pic.twitter.com/Q7lbfk1ZXH — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) September 13, 2025

