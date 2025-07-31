Ghaziabad, July 31: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed a sex worker in Ghaziabad. After killing the woman, the accused, Nazar Mohammad (42), allegedly dumped her body in a drain near National Highway-9, in Crossings Republik. The alleged incident came to light when cops recovered the sex worker's decomposed body, which was allegedly wrapped in a bedsheet on Monday afternoon, July 28.

According to a report in The Times of India, the police launched an investigation and started scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas from where the deceased's body was recovered. They zeroed in on a man on a blue scooter, who was seen crossing the spot in the video. The CCTV recording shows the rider stopping at the spot for a brief period and allegedly throwing something in the drain. Ghaziabad Shocker: Couple Arrested for Killing Man Over Wife’s Extramarital Affair, Investigation Underway.

Cops Trace Accused Using Rider's Vehicle Registration Number

Acting on the lead, cops traced the rider using his vehicle's registration number and arrested Nazar, a resident of Sain Vihar. Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City, said that they believe Nazar allegedly killed the sex worker for her jewellery. When cops interrogated Nazar, he admitted to knowing the deceased woman for several years. He also told police that he had lost contact with the sex worker for nearly four years but reconnected with her recently.

Accused Killed Sex Worker for Her Jewellery Worth INR 5 Lakh

After meeting the sex worker, Nazar invited her home on July 26. He also stated that he planned to kill the woman when she walked in wearing jewellery worth INR 5 lakh. At his home, the two consumed alcohol, after which the deceased woman went to sleep. Post this, Nazar hit the woman's head with bricks four times, thereby killing her on the spot. Later, he wrapped her body in a bedsheet and took it on his scooter before dumping it in a roadside drain near Neelam Dharam Kanta along NH-9. Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashed With Stick by Man Outside Gaur City Mall After Fight With His Girlfriend; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

Cops also found that the accused sold the woman's thick gold chain for INR 93,000. He made a chain from some of the money and also kept a silver anklet and INR 39,500 cash with him. All these were recovered during his arrest. Officials said that Nazar believed that no one would report the sex worker missing as she lived alone and had no family around.

