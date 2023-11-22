The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Wednesday, November 22, terminated four government employees from service in terms of sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India. As per news agency ANI, the four employees include a doctor, a police constable, a teacher, and a lab bearer in the higher education department. The four government employees have been suspended due to their involvement in terror activities. G20 Summit 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Government Launches Adventure Activities to Boost Tourism Ahead of Summit.

Government Employee Terminated

