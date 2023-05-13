Srinagar, May 13: The beautiful region of Jammu and Kashmir is already known for its stunning natural scenery and rich cultural heritage, but now the upcoming G20 summit is providing a unique opportunity to showcase the area's tourism potential on the global stage.

According to Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary of Tourism, the visiting delegates from different countries who will attend the summit will act as ambassadors to promote the region as a global tourist destination. "We are expecting that the delegates visiting J&K will promote the UT as a global tourist destination," he said, adding that the G20 event would help to project J&K positively at the global level. G20 Summit 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Ready to Showcase Its Tourist Potential.

As part of its preparation for the summit, Jammu and Kashmir government is launching new initiatives and attractions for tourists to enjoy. One such addition is the hot air balloon and trekking expedition at Zabarwan Park, which was inaugurated by Shah. The hot air balloon ride offers visitors a bird's eye view of the beautiful valley and its surroundings, providing a unique and thrilling experience for tourists.

"We are continuously striving to create new and unique experiences for tourists visiting J&K. The hot air balloon ride is one such experience that will add to the charm of Srinagar and attract more visitors," said Shah. G20 Summit 2023: India’s G20 Presidency Reaches Milestone, 50 Meetings Held So Far.

With the help of the visiting delegates, the Jammu and Kashmir government hopes to highlight the many tourist destinations in the area, including historic landmarks, beautiful valleys, and adventure sports activities. The region is already home to popular tourist attractions such as the Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, and Gulmarg ski resort.

The G20 summit provides an opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to emerge as a major global tourist destination. The government is confident that with the support of the international community, the region will become a leading tourist destination. As Shah noted, "We will continue to work towards achieving this goal."

The upcoming G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir is not just a political event, but also a chance for the region to showcase its tourism potential to the world. With new initiatives and attractions, Jammu and Kashmir is well on its way to becoming a leading global tourist destination.

