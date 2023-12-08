In a sombre ceremony in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir police officials bid farewell to Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a terrorist attack on October 29. Wani was critically injured when a terrorist in Srinagar shot him. The incident prompted an intensified investigation, with the case subsequently transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar stated that both the Jammu and Kashmir police team and NIA are collaborating on the case, and significant leads have been obtained in the ongoing investigation. Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant Worker From Uttar Pradesh Shot Dead by Terrorists in Pulwama’s Rajpora Area, Second Terror Attack in Valley in Past 24 Hours (Watch Video).

Funeral Held for Slain J&K Inspector, NIA Takes Over

#WATCH | Srinagar: ADGP (Law and Order), Vijay Kumar says, "The case has been transferred to the NIA. The Jammu and Kashmir team and NIA are jointly handling it. We have got several leads in the case..." pic.twitter.com/9rwNMyqexP — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

