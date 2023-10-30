Srinagar, October 30: A man from Uttar Pradesh died of injuries after being shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said. Mukesh Singh was shot at in Rajpora area of Pulwama district around 12.45 pm, they said. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Jumagund Area of Uri District

This was the second terror attack in the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours. Militants had shot at and critically injured a police officer in Eidgah area of Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire at Police Officer in Srinagar’s Eidgah Area (Watch Video)

UP Man Shot Dead by Terrorists in Pulwama

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened in Pulwama as terrorists fired upon one labourer in the Tumchi Nowpora area, who later succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/waq7XVKqfs — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice while he was playing cricket with locals at the Eidgah ground.