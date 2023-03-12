The Japanese woman who was groped by a gang of men in Delhi's Paharganj area on Holi has reacted to the horrifying incident through a series of tweets. The Japanese woman said in a tweet that she participated in the festival of Holi with 35 other friends. The woman said through a series of tweets “I had heard that it was very dangerous for a woman to go out alone during the daytime at the Holi festival, an Indian festival that I participated in, so I participated in the event with a total of 35 other friends.” The woman further expressed her love for India and wrote, "I love everything about India, I have been there many times and it is a fascinating country. India and Japan will forever be 'Tomodachi' (friends)."The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreigner, who seemed uncomfortable around them. The Delhi Police had apprehended three people in relation to the molestation and abuse of the woman after the video posted by her had gone viral on social media. Paharganj Holi Case: Juvenile Among Three Arrested for Harassing, Groping Japanese Woman on Holi in Delhi.

Check Tweets by Japanese Woman:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)