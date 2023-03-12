The Japanese woman who was groped by a gang of men in Delhi's Paharganj area on Holi has reacted to the horrifying incident through a series of tweets. The Japanese woman said in a tweet that she participated in the festival of Holi with 35 other friends. The woman said through a series of tweets “I had heard that it was very dangerous for a woman to go out alone during the daytime at the Holi festival, an Indian festival that I participated in, so I participated in the event with a total of 35 other friends.” The woman further expressed her love for India and wrote, "I love everything about India, I have been there many times and it is a fascinating country. India and Japan will forever be 'Tomodachi' (friends)."The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreigner, who seemed uncomfortable around them. The Delhi Police had apprehended three people in relation to the molestation and abuse of the woman after the video posted by her had gone viral on social media. Paharganj Holi Case: Juvenile Among Three Arrested for Harassing, Groping Japanese Woman on Holi in Delhi.
Check Tweets by Japanese Woman:
3月9日にインドのお祭り「ホーリー」中の動画をツイートしましたが、その後想像以上にRTやDMが増えて恐怖を覚え、ツイートを削除させていただきました。
動画を見て気分を害された方におかれましては、誠に申し訳ございません。
— 🇮🇳めぐみこ (@megumiko_india) March 11, 2023
今回炎上のきっかけとなりました動画は専属のカメラマンが襲われている場面を故意に撮影した物ではなく、他の日本人イベント参加者が祭りの風景を撮っていたところたまたま撮影した動画であり、インドのホーリー祭の異常さや被害の様子を伝えようとしたものではない事をご理解いただけますと嬉しいです
— 🇮🇳めぐみこ (@megumiko_india) March 11, 2023
動画を撮影した場所は、インドの中でも治安があまり良くないとされている場所でお祭りに参加してしまったため、盛り上がり、善し悪しを理解していない集団に囲まれやすくなったのだと思います。
— 🇮🇳めぐみこ (@megumiko_india) March 11, 2023
しかしながら、この度は動画やTwitterを通じて多くの方にご心配をおかけしまして誠に申し訳ございませんでした。
インドの良い面や楽しさを伝えることが目的でありながら、多方面に心配と不安を与えてしまった事を心からお詫び申し上げます。
本当にごめんなさい。
— 🇮🇳めぐみこ (@megumiko_india) March 11, 2023
そして何よりも、私はインドのすべてが大好きで、何回も旅行に来ており、魅力の溢れる国です。
今回の件を受けても嫌いになる事のできない素敵な国です。
インドと日本は永遠に”Tomodachi”です…
— 🇮🇳めぐみこ (@megumiko_india) March 11, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)