Jasprit Bumrah scripted history as he became the second Indian bowler to complete 50 or more Test wickets in England. The right-arm speedster joined great Ishant Sharma, who has picked up 51 wickets in England in the longest format. Bumrah achieved this glorious milestone during the fourth Test against England in the Three Lions. Bumrah is also the first Asian pacer to scalp 50 or more Test wickets in England and Australia. Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History! Becomes First Asian Pacer To Pick 50+ Test Wickets in England and Australia, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Completes 50 Test Wickets in England

Most Test wickets for Indian in England: Ishant Sharma - 51 Jasprit Bumrah - 50* Kapil Dev - 43 Mohammed Shami - 42 Anil Kumble - 36 pic.twitter.com/Q48VgkOptG — MANU. (@IMManu_18) July 25, 2025

