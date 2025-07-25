India national cricket team speedster Jasprit Bumrah scripted history as he became the first Asian pacer to scalp 50 or more Test wickets in England and Australia. The veteran cricketer achieved this historic milestone during the fourth Test against the England national cricket team at Old Trafford in Manchester. Jasprit Bumrah is the third Asian bowler with 50 Test wickets in England after Wasim Akram (53) and Ishant Sharma (51). Ben Stokes Injury: England Captain Retires Hurt With Suspected Injury During Day 3 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History!

