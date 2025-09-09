In a shocking incident from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, masked men stormed Sanjeevani Hospital and brutally attacked a doctor following the discharge of a patient. CCTV video captured the assailants slapping, punching, and assaulting the doctor inside his cabin at the hospital premises before fleeing the scene. Police have filed an FIR at Navabad police station against five identified youths, Shivdeep, Ritik, Deepak, Mayank, and Jayant, along with several unidentified accomplices. The attack is linked to a dispute after the discharge of Shivdeep’s mother, who had been admitted to the hospital. The assailants reportedly used sharp weapons, hockey sticks, and bottles, injuring staff members. After the video surfaced Police arrested the main accused, Shivdeep, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. Brawl Over Seat in Jhansi: Supporters of BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Brutally Assault Passenger Inside Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Train Over Seat Dispute (See Pics and Videos).

Masked Men Attack Doctor in Jhansi’s Sanjeevani Hospital

यूपी – झांसी में संजीवनी हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर मंदीप मेडिया पर हमला। सभी आरोपी नकाबपोश थे। केबिन में घुसे और मारपीट करके भाग निकले। शिवदीप, रितिक, दीपक, मयंक, जयंत पर FIR हुई। शिवदीप की मां इस हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट थीं, तभी कोई विवाद हुआ था। pic.twitter.com/vT5A18ssy5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 9, 2025

Police Probe Sanjeevani Hospital Assault

दिनांक 08.09.2025 को कुछ व्यक्तियों द्वारा संजीवनी हॉस्पिटल में घुसकर की गई टोड़फोड़ एवं मारपीट की सूचना पर आरोपीगण के विरूद्ध की जा रही कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में सहायक पुलिस अधीक्षक/क्षेत्राधिकारी सदर की वीडियो बाइट- pic.twitter.com/VCsJfGTsj1 — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)